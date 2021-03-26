Kenya tightens restrictions amid a spike of COVID-19 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — With Kenya’s COVID-19 cases and deaths surging, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced tightened restrictions in five of the most affected counties. The new restrictions have been imposed in the country’s capital Nairobi and the three urban counties surrounding it, plus Nakuru, a major transit city. Kenyatta said that a third wave of COVID-19 is at hand in Kenya. In a nationally televised address, he said that Kenya’s death rate is devastating and the stress the pandemic is placing on the country’s health system is unparalleled. Kenya The, with a population of 53 million people, has a cumulative total of 126,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including more than 2,000 deaths.