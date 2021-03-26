Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol

BOSTON (AP) — The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot high sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock’s split-fingered “live long and prosper” gesture. The museum and the actor’s family said Friday the stainless steel monument will be placed in front of the museum. It will be designed by artist David Phillips. The announcement was made the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leonard Nimoy Day in the city. Nimoy’s daughter Julie says her father truly believed in the gesture’s message of peace, tolerance and diversity.