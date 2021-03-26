Skip to Content

Loved ones struggle with why New Mexico friends were killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jennifer Lannon loved her children, though she lost custody of them because of her struggle with prescription drug use. Matthew Miller was especially fond of his pets and had run-ins with police as he faced an opioid addiction. Their decomposing bodies were found along with that of their equally troubled friend Jesten Mata and another man inside a truck at a New Mexico airport parking garage. The gruesome discovery this month touched off a nationwide manhunt for Lannon’s ex-husband in a strange case stretching from New Mexico to New Jersey that has raised questions of possible serial killings and left grieving loved ones trying to understand what happened.

Associated Press

