Michigan attorney general ends campus probe tied to Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan attorney general is ending her investigation of what Michigan State University might have known about Larry Nassar, the sports doctor who assaulted gymnasts. Dana Nessel says she can’t move forward because the university has refused to provide thousands of documents. Michigan State says it won’t change its position that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. Nassar was a campus doctor who is now serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes. He molested women and girls, especially gymnasts, under the guise of treatment. Michigan State says attorney-client privilege is a “fundamental legal right.”