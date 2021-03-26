Monroe County man sought by law enforcement

MONROE COUNTY (WVVA) - Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are searching for a Monroe County man who is wanted on numerous charges.

Michael Caleb Bragg Sr. is wanted for joyriding and driving suspended charges in Monroe County, skipping a court date in Summers County, and probation violation charges in Giles County - among others.

Troopers say he's armed with a shotgun - so do not approach him.

If you see Bragg, call the West Virginia State Police Union Detachment at 304-773-5100 or Monroe County 911 at 304-772-3911.

Bragg is 5'9", 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

