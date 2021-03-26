Mountaineer Rental Assistance program now accepting applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that a rental assistance program for renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic is accepting applications.

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program offers direct assistance to those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

"I’m incredibly excited for this program, because it’s going to enable us to get some much-needed financial assistance to West Virginians who may have struggled to pay their rent through no fault of their own," Gov. Justice said.

Priority will be given to households making less than 50% of their area's median income and households in which one or more people are unemployed.

Funding for the program is limited. Gov. Justice encouraged those who plan to apply to do so early.

To learn more and apply for the program, click here.