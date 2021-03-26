Nice start to the weekend, but we’ll be growing unsettled; severe storms possible

A cold front leaving the area is giving way now to high pressure, which will keep us dry overnight. Expect winds to gradually diminish this evening, skies to remain mainly clear, and low temps to fall into the 40s.

Saturday will bring some sunshine to start, but cloud cover will quickly increase ahead of an incoming cold front by the afternoon.

A few hit-or-miss showers/t-storms could pop up during the heat of the day tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Chances of severe weather are low, but not completely zero. An isolated stronger or severe storm could pop up, especially west of I-77. The main threat with any stronger storms tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Cloud cover will continue to thicken Saturday night, and widespread rain looks likely as we head into Sunday morning. Especially for the first half of the day, rounds of showers and t-storms are expected.

The chance of severe weather is a tad higher Sunday; according to the NWS SPC, our area will be under a "slight risk" for severe storms, mainly through Sunday morning. A few t-storms could become to strong to severe, with gusty winds, torrential rain, and large hail being the main threats.

By Sunday evening, we'll be drying out, but it will get cool to start next week. Sunday night, lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. We'll be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday.