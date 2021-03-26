Nick Owens signs with Bluefield State

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Big Blue has landed Graham senior guard Nick Owens, as he will continue his academic and basketball career with BSC.

The All-District and All-Region performer is excited to continue to play ball in a community he loves to call home.

"I was very close to the coaching staff -- felt good around the community," Owens said. "I want the support whenever I go play games -- people can come watch me whenever. Hometown hero -- maybe. I just really enjoy being around the Bluefield community and can't wait to play at the next level with Bluefield State."

Owens will study engineering over his next four years at Bluefield State.