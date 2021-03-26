North Korea snaps back at Biden over criticism of launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has snapped back at President Joe Biden’s criticism of its ballistic missile tests, calling his comments a provocation and encroachment on the North’s right to self-defense and vowing to continuously expand its military power. The statement issued by a senior official came after the North on Thursday tested-fired two short-range missiles in the first ballistic launches since Biden took office. The official says the North doesn’t have options other than building invincible physical power to defend itself because the United States and South Korea constantly pose military threats and continue with their combined military exercises, which the North claims are an invasion rehearsal.