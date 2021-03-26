Report coming out on French role in 1994 Rwandan Genocide

PARIS (AP) — The findings of a commission that has spent two years uncovering France’s role in 1994’s Rwandan genocide are about to be released. There have been persistent and so-far unsubstantiated claims that France under then-President Francois Mitterrand didn’t act responsibly enough to stop the slaughter of at least 800,000 people in Rwanda. Some have also accused the one-time African colonial power of being complicit in the killings, which principally claimed victims from Rwanda’s Tutsi ethnic minority. . The Rwandan Genocide victims were principally from the Tutsi ethnic group. The historian who led the commission is presenting the report to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, after which it will be published online.