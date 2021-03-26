Rutgers to require students be vaccinated for virus in fall

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall. The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision. The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons. Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated. A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.