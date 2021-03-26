Skip to Content

Saints’ Lattimore arrested in Cleveland on weapons charge

1:23 pm National news from the Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been arrested there on a weapons charge. A Cleveland police spokesperson says Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland after authorities stopped a car he was riding in for traffic violations. Police say Lattimore had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in a Cleveland suburb. Lattimore was arrested on preliminary charges of receiving stolen property and failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon. It isn’t clear whether he has an attorney. Messages left for his agent and for officials with the Saints were not immediately returned.

Associated Press

