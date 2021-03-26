Sao Paulo governor seeks tests of 1st Brazilian COVID-19 jab

SAO PAULO (AP) — The governor of Sao Paulo says he will seek federal approval for phase 1 and 2 trials of Brazil’s first homemade COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Gov. João Doria said in a press conference his state’s Butantan Institute has concluded promising trials in animals in India and could deliver shots in July, pending quick approval from Brazil’s health regulator. He expects trials in Brazil to start next month, and Vietnam and Thailand will also participate as partners in a consortium. Butantan’s director, Dimas Covas, said the trials will show whether the vaccine candidate would entail two shots or a single dose.