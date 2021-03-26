State Fair leaders react to change in guidelines

FAIRLEA W. VA. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, announced fairs and festivals could resume on May 1.

This announcement comes after the State Fairgrounds of West Virginia have been almost empty for nearly a year, due to the pandemic cancelling their events.

Kelly Collins, the President and CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said this has led to economic impacts.

"You know finances are a big issue with all of our events across the state," said Collins. "Where a lot of businesses have been able to get back to some sort of normalcy, or have some business come through the doors, we havent been able to."



The state fair organization was able to host small donation based events such as the Taste of the Fair this past summer, and Christmas at the fair, which brought in a little income but Collins said it wasn't enough to make up for the loss of the fair.

"We're a very large company and we've had no income for about a year now," said Collins.

It was not just the State fair that felt impacts of cancelled events, vendors like GH Concessions relied on the community to stay afloat.

"It absolutely affected everything that we did last year," said Holly McCormick, the owner of GH Concessions. "Thankfully, you know, we've had a lot of support. The fairgrounds let us set up over the summer, Fritz is letting us be here now, so the local community has been great in helping us support and stay in business; that's really how we survived," added McCormick.

The State Fair Organization is enthusiastic for the fair to return, following a difficult year.

"We're very excited that Governor Justice made the decision to open fairs and festivals on May 1," said Collins. "It's been a really long year for us here at the State Fair of West Virginia, as well as fairs and festivals across the state."

While the fair is set to resume, the governor is expected to guidelines for fairs and festivals soon.

Collins said the fair will release more details about what this year's state fair will entail. However, their first priority is safety and they plan to follow any guidelines set forth by the governor.

"We're responsible for keeping our fairgoers and our concessionaires and our community safe, and we absolutely want to do that," said Collins. "So, as we're cautiously optimistic for what the fair is going to look like, but we know there may be some restrictions we have to follow."