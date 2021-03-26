Skip to Content

Steak-out: Rhode Island’s runaway steer has been recaptured

12:09 pm National news from the Associated Press

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A 1,500-pound steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse is back in custody. Johnston police say the beefy fugitive was captured unharmed Friday by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm. The steer took off on Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston. Since then it’s been spotted a number of times, including in neighboring Providence. Johnson Chief Joseph Razza says he’s relieved it’s been captured without anyone getting hurt.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

