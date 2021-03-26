Tech company founder facing years in prison for stock fraud

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The former CEO of a northern Virginia tech startup is facing five years or more in prison after pleading guilty to duping investors out of more than $18 million by lying about the company’s financial performance. Forty-one-year-old Daniel Boice of Alexandria is scheduled for sentencing Friday in federal court. He pleaded guilty in December to fraud. Defense lawyers are seeking a five-year sentence. Prosecutors are asking for eight years. Boice raised more than $18 million from more than 90 different investors for a company called Trustify that was supposed to connect consumers with private investigators. But Boice admitted using at least $3.7 million of the money on himself, including private jet travel and a personal yogi.