The town of Fayetteville hosts an all inclusive Easter egg hunt

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The town of Fayetteville is hosting an Easter egg hunt for children Friday at the town park.

This event will be free of charge for children ages six and up and will include multiple hunt times.

Tabitha Stover, the execuative director of the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau said times will be split, not only to promote social distancing, but to allow all children the ability to participate.

"Were going to do more smaller group sizes. So we start a hunt at 10:30 a.m. it's going to be an all inclusive hunt for anyone who might have sensory issues or need an adaptations so that everyone can enjoy the hunt," said Stover.

Some of those adaptations include beeping eggs for children who may not be able to see the eggs, balloons that have eggs inside of them for children who may be wheelchair bound, and Stover said the town is still open to other suggestions.

Stover asks that all children have their own baskets when collecting eggs along with registering before-hand to allow for a head count.

The hunt will take place at the Fayetteville Town Park 330 Park Drive Fayetteville, WV 25840

Parents and guardians will meet at Shelter #2 between the basketball court and playground.

10:30 AM - All Inclusive Hunt

12:15 PM 6 yr and Under Hunt

12:30 PM- 6 yr And Up

If you do not feel comfrotable partipating in person or are high risk you can sign up to recive an Easter goodie bag to pick up at the Fayetteville Visitor Center.

There is a 10 egg limit per person.

Click on this link to register at the time you desire to attend.