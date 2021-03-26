Tigers triumph again, as Indy, Lady Red Devils return to action

(WVVA) - Shady Spring finishes off a perfect week, as Independence and the Lady Red Devils of Oak Hill fall in their return to the court.

The Tigers improve to 6-1 on the season, as they down section foe PikeView, 67-39.

Independence hosted Wyoming East in a return to action, and despite a late push, fall to the Warriors, 75-69.

The Oak Hill girls traveled to Bluefield in their first game back from a second pause this season. The Lady Red Devils fought to the bitter end, but dropped a 41-39 decision to the Lady Beavers.

OTHER SCORES:

Princeton 53, Shady Spring 23 (Girls)

Mount View 56, Montcalm 34 (Boys)

Greenbrier West 81, Meadow Bridge 51 (Boys)