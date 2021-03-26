UN-backed program laments vaccine supply woes, looks to US

GENEVA (AP) — A leader of a U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to needy people in low- and middle-income countries has expressed disappointment about supply delays from a key Indian manufacturer, but says he hopes the United States can begin sharing shots soon. Dr. Seth Berkley of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said Friday doses for health care workers and other high-risk groups in such countries to be delivered through the COVAX program will be set back weeks. A day earlier, Gavi and its partners said as many as 90 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India will be delayed through the end of April as India’s government grapples with a spike in cases.