UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea hours after members met to discuss Pyongyang’s latest test firings of banned ballistic missiles. They were the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20 and appeared aimed at increasing pressure on his administration following the 2019 collapse of nuclear negotiations between then President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The U.S.-drafted resolution extends the panel of experts’ mandate until April 30, 2022 and emphasizes the importance of its “credible, fact-based, independent assessments.”