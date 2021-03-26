US court sides with photographer in fight over Warhol art

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with a photographer in her copyright dispute against a foundation that has marketed a series of Andy Warhol works of art based on her pictures of Prince. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday in favor of renowned photographer Lynn Goldsmith over the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. It said the artwork created by the legendary artist before his 1987 death was not transformative enough to overcome obligations to Goldsmith’s copyright protections. Warhol created a series of 16 artworks based on a 1981 picture of the famed late singer that was taken by Goldsmith. The series contained 12 silkscreen paintings, two screen prints on paper and two drawings.