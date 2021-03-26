West Virginia man sentenced for making pipe bomb

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man who set off a pipe bomb following a disagreement with a neighbor has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison. William John Clark of Buckhannon was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Elkins for his guilty plea to one count of making a destructive device. He also was fined $5,000. Prosecutors says Clark’s device wasn’t registered as required by law. They say he set off a pipe bomb outside of a home after a verbal disagreement with someone in his neighborhood last year in Upshur County.