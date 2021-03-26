Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until FRI 2:00 PM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 7:43 am
Weather AlertsWx Alert - Giles

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wvvaweather

