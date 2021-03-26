Wind Advisory until FRI 3:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Raleigh County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&