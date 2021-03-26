Wind Advisory until FRI 3:00 PM EDT

Wind Advisory until FRI 3:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Boone County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&