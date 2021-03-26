Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has given birth to a son at age 57. The Concord Monitor reports that Barbara Higgins gave birth Saturday to a healthy boy named Jack. She and husband Kenny Banzhoff have been grieving for their daughter Molly and in recent years thought about having another child in addition to their other daughter. They found an in vitro fertilization clinic in Boston that worked with them. Higgins had a brain tumor of her own removed while she was trying to get pregnant.