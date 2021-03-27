Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a 5-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school, calling him a “little beast” and threatening him with a beating. The video released Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his. The boy’s mother has filed a lawsuit over the January 2020 interaction. The Washington Post reports that the two officers in the video remain employed by the department after an internal investigation.