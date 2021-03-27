Boy facing murder charge in teenage girl’s shooting

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police say a boy suspected of fatally shooting a teenage girl in Virginia has been taken into custody. The Henrico County Police Division tweeted Saturday that the boy faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police didn’t release the boy’s name because he is a minor. The girl died at a hospital after Friday’s shooting at a subdivision. Police said witnesses saw a mask-wearing suspect run from the shooting scene.