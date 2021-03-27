Community gardens plant seeds of hope in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) A group of volunteers in Tazewell are working to address the roots of hunger in their area through expanding community gardens. The goal is to help local food banks and those who may be struggling have access to a reliable food source.



The program is a joint effort between the Four Seasons YMCA and Project 13- Three, a program that helps former inmates get their life back on track through helping others.



"We understand there is a real need for people who are really hurting and that's how this entire project got started," explained Josh Thompson with Project 13- Three.



The program gives participants their very own space to grow; helping them with tools, seeds, and tips along the way. While some people give the produce to help support local food pantries, others live off the land.



"We have two other plots other than the one at the Y," explained Thompson. "People who heard what we were doing last year wanted to donate property so we could start gardens at their house."



Ultimately, the program is about planting seeds of hope that will help people weather whatever storm life brings.



"The plots are free. We give tutorials to help people. If there are any questions, we're here to help them through the entire process and help them take ownership of what they are eating."



To learn more, visit https://fsymca.org/community-garden

