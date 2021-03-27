Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

12:03 am Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 33, Charlottesville 6

Altavista 35, Nelson County 14

Amherst County 35, E.C. Glass 28

Appomattox 53, William Campbell 0

Atlee 33, Mechanicsville High School 0

Bath County 28, Rappahannock County 8

Bayside 37, Princess Anne 30

Broadway 7, Spotswood 6

Brookville 49, Rustburg 8

C.D. Hylton 28, Woodbridge 27

Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 0

Central – Wise 27, Union 7

Christiansburg 23, Cave Spring 6

Courtland 39, James Monroe 13

Covington 28, Alleghany 21

Culpeper 13, Fauquier 10, OT

Deep Creek 27, Hickory 14

Dinwiddie 47, Colonial Heights 0

Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13

Falls Church 48, John R. Lewis 6

Frank Cox 28, Kellam 0

GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 13

Gar-Field 14, Freedom (W) 9

George Marshall 42, Edison 16

Glenvar 49, Giles 14

Green Run 18, Ocean Lakes 7

Grundy 26, Twin Valley 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 7

Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20

Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0

Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27

Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0

Indian River 34, Western Branch 32

J.I. Burton 25, Twin Springs 0

James Madison 10, Chantilly 3

Jamestown 53, Bruton 0

John Battle 23, Lee High 16

K&Q Central 60, Lancaster 0

King George 59, Caroline 7

King’s Fork High School 20, Nansemond River 12

Lafayette 35, New Kent 13

Lake Braddock 30, West Springfield 28

Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 7

Lightridge 34, Rock Ridge 22

Lloyd Bird 41, Cosby 14

Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22

Luray 36, Clarke County 14

Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20

Massaponax 49, North Stafford 0

Midlothian 43, James River-Midlothian 14

Monacan 26, Powhatan 14

Mount Vernon 27, Annandale 24

Mountain View 26, Stafford 0

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 14, TJ-Alexandria 6

Northwood 44, Hurley 0

Nottoway 35, Cumberland 0

Orange County 52, Fluvanna 20

Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0

Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 28

Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Hanover 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Chilhowie 10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24, Pulaski County 23

Poquoson 41, Grafton 23

Potomac 35, Forest Park 7

Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 12

Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18

Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19

Salem 42, Hidden Valley 0

Skyline 44, Brentsville 21

Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7

Stone Bridge 61, Riverside 7

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 52, Madison County 14

Strasburg 14, Page County 7

Stuarts Draft 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0

Thomas Dale 20, Matoaca 17

Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22

Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Wakefield 33, Justice High School 6

West Potomac 41, Hayfield 27

Westfield 56, Oakton 12

William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0

Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8

Woodside 43, Heritage-Newport News 14

Yorktown 42, Langley 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Franklin vs. Windsor, ccd.

Lake Taylor vs. Churchland, ccd.

Loudoun County vs. Independence, ccd.

Mills Godwin vs. Henrico, ppd.

Northumberland vs. Rappahannock, ccd.

South Lakes vs. Washington-Lee, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

