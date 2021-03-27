Graham tops Tazewell in OT thriller, Richlands rolls Lebanon

(WVVA) - The G-Men survived a wet and wild showdown against the Bulldogs, as the Blue Tornado dominated the Pioneers on Senior Day Saturday.

In Tazewell, the Bulldogs were searching for their first win over district rival Graham since 2014. They appeared well on their way, after stifling the speedy G-Men offense and leading 10-0 at halftime.

Graham emerged from the locker room to score two quick touchdowns via Justin Fritz to take a 13-10 advantage.

The Bulldogs responded with a field goal to knot the score at 13-apiece. Graham would have a chance in the final seconds of regulation to take the lead, but Jamir Blevins' pass was picked off in the endzone, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Graham scored first a kicked the PAT to take a 20-13 lead. The Bulldogs answered with a touchdown of their own, but elected to try for a 2-point conversion and the win.

However, Gavin Nunley's effort was stopped just inches short, as the G-Men escape with a 20-19 victory.

Graham improves to 5-0 on the year, while Tazewell drops to 3-2.

In Richlands, the Blue Tornado dominated visiting Lebanon for a 38-14 win.

Gavin Cox completed 14-of-18 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

The Blues now also sit at 3-2 headed into the final week of the regular season.