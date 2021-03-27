Mancuso, Richmond beat Elon 31-17

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Richmond beat Elon 31-17. Mancuso ran six times for 48 yards and Aaron Dykes had 102 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns for the No. 21 Spiders. Leroy Henley caught eight passes for 88 yards and Savon Smith ran for 69 yards and a touchdown. Justin Allen passed for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Jackson Parham had four catches for 74 yards for the Phoenix.