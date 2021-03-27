More storms, some severe, possible into Sunday morning

A warm front moving across the area into this evening will keep occasional showers and thunderstorms this evening, especially before sundown. A few more storms could be strong to severe before the day is completely done.

We could get a break in the heavier and wider-spread stuff late tonight, but after 2AM, a cold front will be pushing into the area, bringing more precipitation. With the cloud cover, and warm southerly wind flow keeping us company, temps will hover in the 50s and low 60s for most overnight.

As the front pushes in on Sunday, from roughly 2 AM to 11 AM, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be likely.

Our area is under a slight risk of severe storms tomorrow, meaning several storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 MPH and/or large hail! Stay weather aware!

By noon Sunday, the severe threat will start to recede as cooler and drier air begins to rush in behind the departing system.

A few rain and snow showers could pop up tomorrow night for a few hours as temps eventually drop into the 30s Sunday night! Monday looks to bring cool and dry weather, with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A bit more unsettled weather is expected next week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 6 and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!