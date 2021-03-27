Morgan leads late VMI comeback in 36-31 win over Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass to Jakob Herres with 35 seconds left sent VMI past Wofford 36-31. Morgan led a seven-play, 79-yard drive in just 63 seconds for the go-ahead score for the No. 14-ranked Keydets. The Terriers took a 31-30 lead with 1:43 left when Jimmy Weirick completed a quick slant pass to Landon Parker who outran the defender for a 75-yard touchdown. Weirick threw for 170 yards and a touchdown.