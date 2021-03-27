Nationals send projected starting 3B Kieboom to minors

Carter Kieboom, the expected starting third baseman for the Washington Nationals, is headed for the minor leagues. Kieboom and Starlin Castro had been getting time at third in spring training. Also sent to Triple-A were infielder Luis Garcia, pitchers Sam Clay and Kyle McGowin, and outfielder Yadiel Hernández. Surprising additions to the team’s major league roster were infielder Jordy Mercer and utility man Hernán Pérez. The Nationals also re-assigned 10 players to minor league camp, released Yasmany Tomás and T.J. McFarland from their minor league contracts, and designated first baseman Jake Noll for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster.