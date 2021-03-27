Skip to Content

Police: Several hurt in Virginia Beach oceanfront shooting

1:38 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at its oceanfront has left several people with possibly life-threatening injuries. Photos and videos shared by news outlets showed a large police presence overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Several roads in the area are blocked off as police investigate. WAVY-TV reports multiple people were detained by police near the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear why they were being detained.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

