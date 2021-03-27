West Virginia schools break ground on new aviation program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A joint program between Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College in aviation maintenance is breaking ground. The Herald-Dispatch reports the program is a collaboration with the Huntington Tri-State Airport, where an existing hangar and an armory are being renovated. Creating classroom and laboratory spaces is expected to cost about $2.7 million. The program already has received two planes and they plan to add seven more. At a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, officials expressed hope that the program will help attract aerospace companies to the region. The program is expected to begin next spring.