Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards completed a 106-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons after All-Star guard Bradley Beal’s injury-shortened outing. Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes for Washington before the NBA’s leading scorer departed early in the third quarter, having started the game with a sore right foot. But Westbrook’s NBA-best 15th triple-double helped the Wizards secure just their second win in 10 games since the All-Star Break. Wayne Ellington scored 15 points for the last-place Pistons, who have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 18.