Capitals hold on to beat Rangers for 10th win in 11 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson had two goals, Alex Ovechkin scored the 724th of his career and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 for their 10th victory in 11 games. Ovechkin has 11 goals in those 11 games and leads the team with 18 this season. The Capitals led 4-0 early in the third period on a goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov before a Rangers scoring flurry made things interesting. T.J. Oshie’s deflection goal with 8:14 left that gave him a three-point game proved crucial as it stood up as the game-winner. The Rangers have lost two one-goal games in a row after a three-game winning streak.