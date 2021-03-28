Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second time in less than a week, a 21-year-old man used a gun purchased legally in the U.S. to massacre people. The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to efforts to enact gun restrictions, even while showing how hard it can be to prevent a tragedy. Colorado has passed gun control laws in recent years, but the suspect in a grocery store shooting that killed 10 legally bought a gun despite an assault conviction and questions about his mental health. Democratic leaders are weighing calls for stronger action. But support for gun rights is strong in parts of Colorado, and Second Amendment advocates argue new restrictions aren’t the answer.