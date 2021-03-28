Helicopter crashes in Alaska killing 5, seriously injuring 1

PALMER, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say five people have died and one person is in serious but stable condition after a helicopter crashed in the area of Knik Glacier. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Eurocopter AS50 crashed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers says they received a report of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris. A team from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched just after 10 p.m. The team found five occupants dead and a sole survivor, who was transported to a hospital. No identities were immediately released. Authorities say they are notifying next of kin.