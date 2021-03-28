Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse

CAIRO (AP) — Search and rescue workers pulled a 6-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Cairo as the death toll from the incident rose to 25, Egyptian officials say. The infant’s mother, father, and sister had already been found dead, but teams continued to search for his older brother, who was missing. The building collapsed early Saturday and the infant was rescued late that night. It was not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse or when the infant was found. Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in poor neighborhoods and rural areas.