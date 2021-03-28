Late Fayette County lawmaker honored with memorial resolution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A Fayette County broadcaster and former state lawmaker was honored at the Capitol in Charleston on Friday with a memorial resolution.



Del. Shirley Love, (D) Fayette County, died in July after serving in the House of Delegates for a term and 14 years in the state senate.



His fellow lawmakers said Friday that Delegate Love was beloved in his community where he was well known as a broadcaster for WOAY-TV.



Love also announced at local football and basketball games starting in 1954.



Lawmakers announced the memorial resolution in his honor on Friday in front of his wife, children, and grandchildren.



"He was a pillar of the community, a coach, an active church member, and a legislator. He was active in so many ways and was one of a kind," said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County.



Lawmakers also plan to introduce a resolution renaming part of Gatewood Road in Oak Hill after the late lawmaker.