March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month as the month wraps up WVVA is doing its part to raise awareness.

Diagnosed with CP at an early age our own 'WVVA Today' & 'WVVA @ Noon' anchor and reporter Joshua Bolden stopped by 'WVVA Weekend with Tiara Brown' to bring awareness to the most common motor disability in childhood.

"[If] there's a kid out there who has it (CP). Know that nothing can stop you. The only thing that can stop you is you. At the end of the day, it's not about the circumstances that we're dealt. It's about how we respond to them." --WVVA Anchor & Reporter, Joshua Bolden

Facts about Cerebral Palsy via Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects motor skills such as how the brain relays information for movement and posture.

It is a disability which is non-progressive (meaning it doesn't change) but is lifelong and without a cure.

1 in every 323 babies (in the United States) are diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy .

There are four types of cerebral palsy (spastic, dyskinetic, ataxic & mixed).

18 million people worldwide have CP.

Green is the official color for Cerebral Palsy Awareness.

More information about Cerebral Palsy can be found here:

Cerebral Palsy Foundation - https://www.yourcpf.org

CPF on Instagram | CPF on Facebook

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation - https://cparf.org

CPARF on Instagram | CPARF on Facebook