Multiple crews on scene of house fire in Raleigh County

BRADLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Raleigh County on Sunday evening.



It happened at a townhouse complex on North Sandbranch Road in Bradley. The complex is located across the street from the Appalachian Bible College. However, representatives with the school say no students were impacted by the fire.



A school representative said the woman who was inside of the house at the time of the fire has been checked out and is expected to make a full recovery.



Right now, the Bradley-Prosperity and Beaver volunteer fire departments are still on scene.

