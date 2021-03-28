N. Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused the United Nations of a “double standard” over its reaction to the North’s missile launches, warning it of a serious consequence. Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. The U.N. Security Council subsequently adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea. A Foreign Ministry official said it “doesn’t make any sense” for the U.N. council to take issue with only North Korea’s missile launches. He said such a “double standard will invite more serious consequence” but didn’t elaborate. Observers say North Korea could test-fire longer-range missiles in coming weeks.