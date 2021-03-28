Police: Man who refused to stop for deputy killed in crash

EMPORIA, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle as he led a sheriff’s deputy on a car chase. The Virginia State Police says it is investigating the deadly crash in Greensville County early Sunday, A State Police news release says 25-year-old Daiquan Tarez Wright, of Emporia, drove off and refused to stop for a Greensville County sheriff’s deputy who responded to a disturbance call at a motel. Police say Wright drove over standing water and lost control of his white Ford Crown Victoria, which overturned after it struck a mailbox, fire hydrant, a fence and a tree.