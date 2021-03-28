Rafting companies are prepping for spring season in Fayette County

It may be a brand new rafting season at Ace Adventure Resort, but COVID-19 has yet to leave.

That means the restrictions there still stand the same as last rafting season.

The marketing director said the resort is continuing to follow the standards of local and state health authorities.

"Of course face masks go on particularly when folks are on the bus, windows go down, and just maintaining social distance throughout the resort sanitation and cleaning...," said marketing director Haynes Mansfield.

One guide said he anticipates the spring rafting season to operate just as safely and enjoyable as before.

"The spring time is a super special time to go rafting. There's a lot less people out there. You come in July and August there's a big crowd, there's people everywhere you look. In the spring time it's kind of like you have the river all to yourself," said Ace rafting guide Chris Colin.

Mansfield said there may be a boost in visitors beyond the spring season.

"We saw a massive boom in outdoor recreation, particularly in the rafting industry this past year, and now that we've got a national park designation we expect to see as much as 20% more on top of that,"Mansfield said.

Rafting isn't the only attraction here, there is an entire water park and multiple eateries, all of which marketing director said have expanded.

"Beyond rafting in every aspect to what we do, we are ready to adapt to what COVID regulations require and we're ready to have a whole new group of folks here to visit us in West Virginia," he said.

If you would like to share a story idea email tbrown@wvva.com