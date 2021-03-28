Storms are ending, but we’ll be turning cold & windy tonight!

As a cold front continues to pull out of our area to the east, cooler & drier air will gradually filter in behind it. Especially once the sun goes down, temps will rapidly drop as winds shift from the south to out of the northwest. Most low temps tonight will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Before sundown, a few more sct'd showers/t-storms could pop up, but severe weather will no longer be a threat. As temps drop into the evening, a few rain and snow showers could develop tonight, especially across the higher terrain. No significant snow accumulation is expected, but beware of slick spots that could possibly form due to black ice/frozen rain-water!

Post-frontal winds will continue to be GUSTY tonight and into early Monday as well. Sustained winds could reach 20-30 MPH, with gusts over 40 MPH at times.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Giles, Wythe, and Bland counties until 4 AM Monday morning. Sporadic power loss/downed trees will be possible, especially due to the soaked soil.

Monday will bring sunny weather! We'll just be a bit cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s. Another frontal system looks to roll in next week - and could bring us a taste of Winter yet again Wednesday night-Thursday!

