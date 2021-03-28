UN rights investigator Agnes Callamard named Amnesty chief

LONDON (AP) — Agnes Callamard, who led a United Nations’ investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has been appointed the new leader of Amnesty International. The international human rights group said Callamard’s four-year term as secretary general begins Monday. Callamard, a French human rights expert, is currently he U.N.’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions,. She investigated the killing of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, concluding that it was probably state-sanctioned. Callamard has said that after her report on the killing was published in 2019 she was threatened with death by a senior Saudi official. Founded in London in 1961, Amnesty calls itself the world’s largest non-governmental human rights organization.